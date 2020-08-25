Led by strong demand for its previous offering, Monarch Gold (OTCQX:MRQRF +2.3% ) entered into an amended agreement pursuant to which Stifel and Sprott Capital Partners as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal private placement basis: (i) 6.95M flow-through units at C$0.72/Quebec FT Unit, and (ii) 8.78M FT units at C$0.57/unit, for gross proceeds of C$10M.

Each Quebec FT unit/FT unit shall consist of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant each of which will qualify as a FT share.

Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one share at an exercise price of C$0.60 for 2 years post offer close.

Underwriters granted a 48 hours option prior to offer close to increase offer size by up to 2.09M Quebec FT units and 2.63M FT units for gross proceeds up to C$3M.

Gross proceeds will be used to incur eligible Canadian exploration expenses related to the Corporation's Wasamac and McKenzie Break projects in Québec.

Offer expected to close on or about September 17, 2020.