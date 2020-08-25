BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) announces the availability of checkout on Instagram for eligible U.S. merchants.

The company says its merchants can be among the first to adopt the new feature, which it says provides shoppers an intuitive, seamless and secure way to purchase products they discover on Instagram in a few clicks, without leaving the app.

"The rollout of checkout on Instagram is another significant step in Instagram’s evolution toward becoming an essential commerce channel for customer-focused brands," notes CEO Brent Bellm.

Source: Press Release