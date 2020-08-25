JPMorgan Chase (JPM +0.2% ) divests Quorum, its enterprise-variant of the Ethereum blockchain, to blockchain software firm ConsenSys.

JPMorgan also made an investment in ConsenSys. Terms of both transactions weren't disclosed.

ConsenSys will merge its existing protocol engineering roadmap with Quorum, in an effort to use the best of both codebases.

"All Enterprise Ethereum protocol technology at ConsenSys will fall under the ConsenSys Quorum brand, and developers will have the option to choose their underlying technology stack," ConsenSys said in a statement.

JPMorgan had been considering spinning off Quorum for about two year, Reuters reported in February, and was considering setting up an open-source foundation, creating a new startup, or merging it with another company.