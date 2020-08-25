Mexico on board with early-stage study of Italian COVID-19 vaccine

Mexico's Foreign Minister announces that it will participate in an early-stage study evaluating a COVID-19 vaccine candidate being developed in Italy by Rome-based ReiThera. The vaccine, dubbed GRAd-COV2, may be commercially available by the spring of next year if all goes well.

Rome's Lazzaro Spallanzani institute will conduct the trial in 90 healthy volunteers.

It is apparently unclear if Mexico, which signed on to provide 2,000 volunteers for studies of Russia's "Sputnik V" COVID-19 vaccine, will participate in mid- or late-stage trials.