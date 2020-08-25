Manitex International (MNTX +1.4% ) divests its subsidiary, Manitex Sabre, of Knox, Indiana to privately-held Super Steel, LLC, for $1.5M in cash, plus royalties, based on future Sabre revenues which have the potential of yielding ~$2.9M in additional consideration.

Super Steel, is a leading contract manufacturer in Milwaukee serving the Agricultural, Construction, Industrial, Transportation, and Defense markets.

Manitex anticipates booking a modest gain on the transaction. The $1.5M in cash received will be used for debt repayment.

The transaction closed on August 21, 2020.