Jefferies downgraded Belgian biotech company, Galapagos (GLPG -1.8%) to Hold from Buy.
Wall Street Rating is Neutral and Quant Rating is Very Bearish.
Analyst Peter Welford cites the the FDA's unexpected failure to approve filgotinib in rheumatoid arthritis for the downgrade; FDA decision delays a potential launch by 12-18 months, which weakens filgotinib's commercial position.
He further reduced the peaks drug's sales estimate to $4B from $6B and sees Galapagos' near-term pipeline catalysts as high-risk.
"Despite today’s news, we continue to believe filgotinib has the potential to provide an effective, new treatment option for patients with rheumatoid arthritis, where there remains a significant unmet need,” CMO Walid Abi-Saab commented.