Analyst Peter Welford cites the the FDA's unexpected failure to approve filgotinib in rheumatoid arthritis for the downgrade; FDA decision delays a potential launch by 12-18 months, which weakens filgotinib's commercial position.

He further reduced the peaks drug's sales estimate to $4B from $6B and sees Galapagos' near-term pipeline catalysts as high-risk.

"Despite today’s news, we continue to believe filgotinib has the potential to provide an effective, new treatment option for patients with rheumatoid arthritis, where there remains a significant unmet need,” CMO Walid Abi-Saab commented.