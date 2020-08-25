Competitive pricing across the southeast U.S. would save customers a combined $384B through 2040 and lead to the retirement of most coal plants and gas peakers in the region by 2040, says a new report from Energy Innovation and Vibrant Clean Energy that makes the case for a fully competitive Southeast regional electricity market.

The analysis says competitive pricing through a regional electricity market would lead to decarbonization - without state policies such as carbon pricing and renewable energy mandates - potentially adding 131 GW of clean resources: 52 GW solar, 42 GW wind and 37 GW storage.

Vibrant's analysis follows confirmation by Southern Co. (SO -0.9% ), Duke Energy (DUK -1.0% ) and others that they are part of ongoing discussions about forming a Southeast Energy Exchange Market.

A competitive electricity market across the region would prioritize the least expensive and most efficient resources, which in many cases would be renewable energy instead of coal-fired power, the report says.

"If Duke and Southern can't find ways to do that in their region... you're going to see them struggling to do it all on their own cost-effectively," says Mike O'Boyle, Energy Innovation's electricity policy director and an author of the report.

ETFs: XLU, UTG, VPU, GUT, BUI, FUTY, IDU, RYU