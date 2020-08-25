Liberty Broadband (LBRDA +0.2% ) has priced an upsized offering of senior debentures.

It's selling $500M in aggregate principal of 2.75% exchangeable senior debentures due 2050; initial purchasers lso have an option to buy up to $75M more.

On the exchange of debentures, Liberty Broadband can deliver shares of Charter (CHTR -1% ) class A common stock, or cash value, or a combination of shares and cash. Initially, 1.1661 shares of Charter class A stock are attributable to each $1,000 in debentures, marking an initial exchange price of $857.56 for each Charter share.

About 583,050 Charter shares are attributable to the debentures.