Global Cord Blood (CO -1.1% ) FQ1 reports show revenue up 2.8% Y/Y to RMB280.9M.

New subscribers and accumulated subscriber base were 17,233 and 849,933.

Gross margin improved to 84.5% from 83.3% last year.

Gross profit increased 4.3% to RMB237.5.

Operating income increased by 18.8% Y/Y to RMB133.5M

EPS of RMB1.09, increased by 22.5% Y/Y.

