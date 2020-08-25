JPMorgan Chase (JPM +0.6% ) would have to pay $1B to get full ownership of its Chinese mutual fund joint venture, according to a statement on the Shanghai United Asset and Equity Exchange.

Fund consulting firm Z-Ben Advisers said that price puts the deal at 50 times earnings and represents a 52% premium over fair value, Reuters reports.

"Based on numerous metrics, there is no question that this is an expensive deal," the firm said in a note. The valuation, though, show how scarce opportunities are for buying a Chinese fund house outright, it said.

In April, JPMorgan, which owns 51% in China International Fund Management, reached an agreement with its partner, Shanghai International Trust Co., for the remainder of the JV.

With China opening up its capital markets to foreign companies, global asset managers such as BlackRock and Neuberger Berman applied to set up fully owned China mutual fund units after regulators eliminated foreign ownership restrictions in the fund management industry.

In June, JPMorgan received the go-ahead from Chinese regulators to operate the first fully foreign-owned futures business in China.

Overall, SA contributor The Value Trend isn't optimistic about the banking sector's prospects, even JPMorgan's, given long-term headwinds in the economy.