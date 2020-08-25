RV shipments soared 53.5% in July to 43,035 units. Towable RV shipments rose 56.6% during the month, led by a 76.4% pop travel trailers (5th wheel).

"Reflective of the booming RV sales across the country and the appeal of RVs to a wide range of consumers, production is up this month for both the towable and motorized segments of the industry.”RV Industry Association Chairman Garry Enyart.

RV demand has been strong since March (chart from RVIA.org).