Stephens analyst Trey Grooms has downgraded Construction Partners (ROAD -6.1% ) to Equal Weight from Overweight with an unchanged price target of $20 (14% upside).

With the stock approaching his price target, the analyst cites private non-residential construction as a near-term risk and continues to have "some reservations" around the public funding outlook for the medium-term, he tells investors.

In FQ3, the company revised fiscal year 2020 outlook by lowering expected revenue range to $810-$820M, and raising expected net income $36-$38M, with adjusted EBITDA of $92-$94.5M.

Though Wall Street rating is 'Very Bullish', with Quant rating of 'Bearish'.

Also, Construction Partners strong YTD stock performance is put up against steep guidance ramp, and lagging YTD bookings.