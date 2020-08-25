First Energy Metals acquires Australian Gold Projects; and announces $2M private placement

First Energy Metals (OTCPK:ASKDF +4.5% ) announces the acquisition of 1260945 B.C. Ltd., a private corporation incorporated in British Columbia.

The acquired company owns a 100% interest (subject to a 2% NSR) in three prospective gold projects in Australia, being the Dalmorton, Viserion and Rhaegal Gold Projects.

First Energy will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding securities of 1260945 B.C. Ltd in consideration for the issuance of an aggregate of 23,500,000 common shares of First Energy at a deemed price of $0.205 per share.

First Energy Metals also announced a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 13,333,333 units of the Company at a price of $0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2M.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share and a one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.30 per share for a period of 12 months from closing.