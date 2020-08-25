Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage of YRC Worldwide (YRCW -14.0%) with a Hold rating and price target of $5 indicating a 12% upside from current level; rating indicates expectations for volatility in trading and uncertainty around execution.
Wall Street Rating is Bullish and SA Authors Rating is Neutral.
Analyst David Ross states that the company secured a much-needed loan from the U.S. Treasury that was necessary for the business to continue operations into 2021 and provides a financial breathing room.
It will enable the company to purchase new equipment and to refinance its debts for years.
Stating out from a detailed thesis on YRCW on Seeking Alpha by Centaur Investments, "YRCW's shares remain heavily discounted as investors fixate on everything negative while overlooking 10 years of operational improvement, HNRY Logistics' growth potential, and fair market value of property and equipment."