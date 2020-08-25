Macau revenue expected to slowly improve as visa resumptions factor in
- Macau traffic hasn't been dramatically impacted yet by the resumption of exit visas in Zhuhai by Chinese authorities. Daily traffic is over 7K visitors per day vs. about 5.6K visitors per day at the beginning of the month.
- While Zhuhai has already started visa issuances, the wait goes on for a revenue boost, according to Bernstein analysts. The rest of the Guangdong province will see visa rights reinstated later this week.
- The firm expects a 94% drop in Macau gross gaming revenue in August before the visa resumption begins to have more of a positive impact within a few weeks.
- Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).
- Related ETF: BJK.
