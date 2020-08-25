Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (-38.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $846.67M (-4.2% Y/Y).

Contract revenue estimated at $852.5M while 3Q contract revenue estimate is at $884.2M.

Key customers will likely help Dycom overcome impediments.

Over the last 2 years, DY has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.