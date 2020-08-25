Greif (NYSE:GEF) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.85 (-32.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.13B (-9.6% Y/Y).

Adj. EBITDA is estimated at $166.3M.

Over the last 2 years, GEF has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.