Loop Capital has reiterated its Buy rating and given a small price target bump to News Corp. (NASDAQ:NWSA), following a new sum-of-the-parts analysis.

The firm notes there's better visibility into the company's Dow Jones segment now that it's reported separately. EBITDA growth in that unit is better than expected, Loop says (It grew 13% in the fiscal fourth quarter).

The implied valuation is a significant discount to The New York Times Co., in spite of greater digital penetration, it says.

Meanwhile, real estate advertising unit REA Group (which makes up more than half the SOTP valuation) is set to return to growth this year.

Loop's price target on NWSA is $20, implying 34% upside.

Street analysts are Neutral on the stock, while Seeking Alpha authors are more Bullish. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.