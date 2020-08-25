Delta Galil acquires Bare Necessities
Aug. 25, 2020 2:12 PM ETDelta Galil Industries Ltd. (DELTF)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Delta Galil Industries (OTC:DELTF) announced an agreement to acquire a leading intimates online retailer, Bare Necessities.
- Bare Necessities offers more than 160 brands and 6,400 styles in intimates, women’s swimwear, shapewear, sexy lingerie, sleepwear, and hosiery, among others.
- The transaction is expected to close in the next few weeks and be accretive to earnings next year.
- “This transaction reflects our strategic growth objective to diversify our distribution channels. As the digital space currently represents the fastest growing segment in our industry, we are very pleased to acquire such an authority in online intimates. Bare Necessities can significantly enhance Delta Galil’s presence in the digital world, as we continue to pursue growth online,” commented Isaac Dabah, CEO of Delta Galil.