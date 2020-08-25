Boeing (BA -2.7% ) says it aims for another attempt to flight test of its unmanned Starliner crew capsule to the International Space Station in December or January, depending on when it completes software and test hardware production development.

If the test mission is successful, Boeing and NASA would fly Starliner's first crewed mission in summer 2021.

During Boeing's first uncrewed test last December, a series of software glitches and a problem with the spacecraft's automated timer resulted in Starliner failing to dock at the space station and returning to Earth a week early.

The failure put the Starliner program behind SpaceX, which successfully returned its rival crew capsule from the ISS earlier this month.

