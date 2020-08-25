Brazilian education provider, Vitru Limited (VTRU) files for $100M in initial public offering.

Number of shares and price range have yet to be determined.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for organic growth through the expansion of hybrid platform and course offerings, acquisitions and for other general corporate purposes.

Vitru provides a hybrid digital education experience for undergraduates and continuing education, with courses covering over 200 subjects through its multi-format Virtual Learning Environment (videos, eBook, podcasts, and html text, among others). The company also operates digital education hubs, which offer in-person tutoring, supported by virtual mentoring.

1H2020 Financials: Total revenue: R$256.7M (+77%); Gross profit: R$150.6M (+16.5%); Operating profit: R$43M; Net Income: R$52.4M; Cash flow from operations: R$67.2M (+34.4%); Number enrolled students: 287,798 (+17.9%).

The following chart shows company's corporate structure:

Between 2016 and 2018, The company grew at a CAGR of 43.5% in terms of enrolled students in undergraduate distance learning programs, as shown in the chart below: