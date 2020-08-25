Klondike Gold (OTC:KDKGF -5.0% ) to raise up to $2.5M in flow-through funds and non-flow-through funds by way of a non-brokered private placement.

The Flow-Through Placement will have a sale price of $0.30 per unit, with each unit consisting of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant.

The Non-Flow-Through Placement will have a sale price of $0.25 per unit, with each unit consisting of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant.

Each warrant will be exercisable at $0.45/share, for a period of 2 years from closing.

Proceeds to be used for to continue exploration and development of the Yukon properties, and for general working capital.