Trevali Mining (OTCQX:TREVF -3.5% ) announced results from a pre-feasibility study (PFS) for a proposed expansion of its 90%-owned Rosh Pinah zinc-lead-silver mine in Namibia.

The prefeasibility study envisions a throughput expansion to 1.3M tonnes annually, up from the current 700k tonnes, at a total capex spend of $93M; suggests potential for increased production at lower operating costs starting in 2023.

Recently, Trevali released updated proven and probable reserves for Rosh Pinah of 11.23M tonnes at 6.26% zinc, which compares to 9.79M tonnes at 6.45% zinc at the end of 2019. This represents a 15% increase in tonnage and 11% increase in contained zinc. However, the total resources, including reserves, remain largely unchanged.

Trevali said it intends to commence a feasibility study for the Rosh Pinah expansion in Q1 of 2021. The PFS anticipates to commence construction in Q1 of 2022 with commercial production for the expanded plant beginning in 1H of 2023.