Trillion Energy (OTCPK:TCFF -9.3% ) hailed the results of a new evaluation of six of its gas prospects offshore Turkey, which add significant upside value to the company's existing reserves and resources.

The prospect resource report studied the South Akcakoca Sub Basin gas field (SASB), a Black Sea offshore development consisting of four platforms and currently has five gas wells. Production started in 2007 with around 41B cubic feet ((Bcf)) having been produced to date from four gas pools.

For the six prospects, the Undiscovered Petroleum Initially in Place was put at a best case estimate of 65.9 Bcf with an unrisked best estimate of 37.5 Bcf and 23 Bcf risked.

At a best case estimate, that puts the net present value before tax (with a 10% discount) for SASB at $136M.