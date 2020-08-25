Duke Energy (DUK -0.7% ) says it plans to add three battery energy storage sites in Florida totaling nearly 30 MW, to be completed by year-end 2021, which will "enhance power quality, reliability and critical services during outages."

Duke says it will build an 18 MW lithium battery site at the company's 45 MW Lake Placid Solar Power Plant, which came online last December 2019, while it also will add an 8.25 MW site near Gainesville in Alachua County and a 3.5 MW solar plus storage microgrid site at Pinellas County's John Hopkins Middle School.

Duke Energy Florida says it will invest ~$1B to construct or acquire a total of 700 MW of cost-effective solar power facilities and 50 MW of battery storage through 2022.