In 1H20, Comscore (SCOR -3.5% ) reported that the average number of monthly mobile vehicle shoppers (6.6M) was two times that of desktop vehicle shoppers (3.3M).

Ford, Chevrolet, Jeep and Nissan drove more traffic on a mobile device than on desktop. Honda and Hyundai drove more desktop shopping. Dodge, Subaru, and Kia had more balanced shopping across devices.

Median age of mobile shopping was 49 versus 56 on desktop; 49% of those using a mobile device were under the age of 45 versus 22% on desktop.