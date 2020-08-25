South Jersey Industries (SJI -3.7% ) sinks to five-month lows, apparently in reaction to the news from Portland General Electric (POR -8.3% ) that it incurred at least $104M in losses from trading on wholesale electricity markets in Q3.

South Jersey should be bought on weakness, Janney analyst Michael Gaugler says, seeing apparent confusion around the term "wholesale," as some investors may mistakenly believe what SJI does in natural gas marketing is similar to what POR does in electricity trading.

SJI's Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish but its average Wall Street analyst rating is Neutral.