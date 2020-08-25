Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA -2.4% ) was down over 6% intraday before recovering on the news that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is planning to file charges against the company for allegedly colluding with competitors to boost prices of generic drugs.

In May, it walked away from settlement talks with federal prosecutors over the "trajectory" of negotiations, literally daring them to pursue criminal charges.

The DOJ reached settlements with Novartis unit Sandoz ($195M fine and guilty plea) and Apotex ($24M fine and guilty plea).

According to Bernstein's Ronny Gal, a criminal prosecution jeopardizes its prospects for government contracts and issuance of new debt, adding that the company could face damages up to $1B in the matter.