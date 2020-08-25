The energy sector (XLE -1.4% ) is today's weakest performing group, even while crude oil prices (CL1:COM) climb to five-month highs as U.S. producers shut more than 80% of production in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of Hurricane Laura.

October WTI settled +1.7% to $43.35/bbl, while October Brent closed +1.8% to $45.96/bbl.

The most prominent loser is Exxon Mobil (XOM -3.1% ), which slumped to four-month lows after it was announced that the stock will be removed from the Dow Jones Average.

Exxon's removal is a "sign of the times," Raymond James Pavel Molchanov writes, as the company and broader energy sector falter, a weakness made all the more apparent by strength in technology names.

Energy now makes up just 2.5% of the S&P 500 vs. 6.84% five years ago and 10.89% 10 years ago; technology has jumped from 18.48% of the S&P in 2010 to 28.17% today.

"In removing Exxon from the DJIA, the index provider is clearly being reactive, and indeed accentuating the extremely negative investor sentiment on just about anything tied to oil and gas," according to Molchanov.

Among other noteworthy energy sector losers: HP -3.2% , PSX -3.2% , KMI -1.9% , FTI -1.9% , SLB -1.7% .

ETFs: USO, XLE, UCO, XOP, VDE, GUSH, OIH, BGR, ERX, BNO