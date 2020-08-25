Facebook to the rescue as market rallies late again

Investors pushed stocks higher with another late rally as the broader market finished close to its highs of the day, led by Communication Services.

The S&P finished up 0.4% and the Nasdaq closed up 0.8% .

The Dow was off the pace, ending down 0.2% as its three soon-to-be-former components, Exxon, Pfizer and Raytheon, struggled.

Megacap strength helped again. Facebook's shopping moves helped it push Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) to the top of the leader board. Alphabet was also higher.

Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) also posted gains, although Apple ended down. Health Care (NYSEARCA:XLV) popped thanks to a surge in Amgen, which will replace Pfizer in the blue-chip index.

Exxon hampered Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE), which was the worst-performing sector despite crude futures rising 1.7% .

Retail was at the top and bottom of the S&P. Gap was the best performer following an upgrade from Citi. Best Buy was the weakest, noting its recent sales surge looks temporary. Tiffany also struggled.

Interest rates climbed, but were well off earlier highs of the session. The 10-year Treasury yield was at 0.69%, having risen to almost 0.72% on expectations of a shift in the way the Fed treats inflation.