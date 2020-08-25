To review, the FHFA about two weeks ago proposed an "adverse-market" refinance fee of 0.5% to being on September 1 for all refinance mortgages backed by Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC). The bizarrely-timed proposal immediately got the politically well-connected Mortgage Bankers Association's Irish up, and not soon after lawmakers on Capital Hill began raising objection.

The WSJ's Andrew Ackerman minutes ago reported that the FHFA is standing down, delaying this new surcharge until December 1.