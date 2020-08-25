K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) says it plans to float $300M in convertible senior notes due 2027 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers

Before June 1, 2027, noteholders will have the right to convert their notes only upon the occurrence of certain events. The company says the notes will be redeemable for cash at K12’s option at any time, and from time to time, on or after September 6, 2024 and on or before the 40th scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date, but only if the last reported sale price per share of K12's stock exceeds 130% of the conversion price for a specified period of time.

