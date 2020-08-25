Hologix (NASDAQ:HOLX) has acquired privately held Acessa Health, a developer of a minimally invasive procedure to treat uterine fibroids, for $80M in cash plus sales growth earnouts.

Acessa's system, called ProVu, applies controlled heat directly into the fibroid causing it to shrink over time while avoiding cutting into the uterus.

Uterine fibroids, benign tumors associated with heavy menstrual bleeding, pain and frequent urination, occur in 50 - 60% of women, increasing to 70% by age 50.

Hologic says Acessa should generate ~$13M in revenue in fiscal 2021. The transaction will be slightly dilutive to non-GAAP EPS in fiscal 2021, break-even in 2022 and accretive thereafter.