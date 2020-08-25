Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) gains 5% AH following fiscal Q4 beats with revenue up 83% Y/Y to $1.82B.

Product sales totaled $294M (+20% Y/Y; consensus: $359.2M) and Service and other revenue was $1.52B (consensus: $1.22B).

TurboTax Online and total TurboTax units increased 11%, the highest customer growth in four years.

"We had an outstanding tax season, growing the Do-It-Yourself (DIY) category overall as well as our share of total returns, while posting the strongest customer growth in four years. TurboTax Live had another great season, as we made significant progress in our effort to transform the assisted category," says CEO Sasan Goodarzi.

Earnings call starts at 4:30 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.