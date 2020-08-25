Heritage Global (OTCQB:HGBL) receives approval to uplist shares of its common stock to the Nasdaq Stock Market as of market open on Aug. 31, 2020.

Will continue to trade under current ticker symbol; currently trades OTC.

"Benefits of uplisting include enhancing our visibility within the investment community, increasing the liquidity of our stock, and broadening our shareholder base, with the goal of driving long-term shareholder value," said Heritage CEO Ross Dove.

Currently, institutions a fraction of a percent of HGBL's publicy traded shares: