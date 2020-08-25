Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) reports sales fell 53% in Q2 with store closings covering about 50% of the quarter. The shift of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale shifting from Q2 to Q3 also impacted sales by about 10 percentage points.

Gross margin came in at 20.9% of sales vs. 26.1% consensus and 34.5% a year ago. Operating margin was -22.6% of sales vs. -12.9% consensus. Positive cash flow of more than $185M was generated.

"We're confident that we can improve sales trends in H2 of the year and beyond... Our inventories are current and in-line, and we're focused on amplifying relevant categories, brands and trends to meet customers' changing preferences," says Chief Brand Officer Peter Nordstrom.

Shares of Nordstrom are down 5.98% AH to $14.50.

