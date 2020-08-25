Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) is shutting some process units in front of a potential shutdown at its 585K bbl/day Galveston Bay refinery in Texas ahead of Hurricane Laura, Bloomberg reports.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), which earlier announced it was shutting its Lake Charles manufacturing complex in Louisiana, says it also will shut its Beaumont, Tex., plant.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) reportedly will maintain operations at its Cameron LNG terminal in Louisiana at a reduced rate with a ride-out team of essential personnel.

However, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) apparently plans to maintain operations at its 318K bbl/day joint venture Deer Park, Tex., refinery.

The hurricane is expected to strengthen rapidly and come ashore along the Texas-Louisiana coast as a Category 3 storm late Wednesday or early Thursday.