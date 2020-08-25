UPPI, a group of small businesses producing radiopharmaceuticals, has filed litigation in a Washington court against drug wholesaler Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) and two of its front companies and owners claiming it fraudulently obtained U.S. Veterans Administration (VA) contracts.

The plaintiffs accuse the company of using front companies categorized as "Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Businesses" or SDVOSBs, to secure contracts without going through competitive bidding. Once the contracts were awarded to the front companies, says UPPI, Cardinal performed almost all the work and received the bulk of the money from the feds while kicking back a share to the owners.

The U.S. government has supposedly cracked down on these "rent-a-vet" deals which, UPPI declares, undermine the integrity of Government programs designed to help disabled veterans and its policy of promoting small business development.