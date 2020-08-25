After lowering its full-year outlook last quarter, Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) raises its forecast to $20.7-20.8B in revenue (was: about $20B; consensus: $20.06B) and adjusted EPS of $3.72-3.74 (was: $2.93-2.95; consensus: $2.96).

Salesforce shares are up 11.6% AH.

Q2 results beat on the top and bottom lines with 28% Y/Y revenue growth to $5.1B. Subscription and support sales were up 29% and Professional Services increased 23%.

Billings topped consensus with $4.63B versus $4.05B.

Cash from operations totaled $430M (-2%), and Salesforce ended the quarter with $9.28B in cash and equivalents.

"It's humbling to have had one of the best quarters in Salesforce's history against the backdrop of multiple crises seriously affecting our communities around the world," says CEO Marc Benioff.

For Q3, Salesforce expects $5.24-5.25B in revenue, up about 16% Y/Y, and EPS of $0.73-0.74. Consensus estimates saw $5B and $0.77, respectively.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.

Previously: Salesforce.com EPS beats by $0.77, beats on revenue (Aug. 25 2020)