Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) is up 6.7% postmarket after its fiscal Q3 earnings easily cleared the consensus bar and the company presented upbeat guidance for the current quarter.

Revenues fell just 5.5% (or 4% on a currency-adjusted basis), well above expectations, as the core Compute division logged near-flat results and other declines were mitigated by a 3% increase in High Performance Compute & Mission Critical Systems.

They rose 13% sequentially as the company worked to clear a historic backlog by about $500M.

"We gained momentum in key areas of differentiation and accelerated our as-a-service pivot with strong ARR growth and a record number of HPE GreenLake services orders," said CEO Antonio Neri, pointing to pandemic-driven need for as-a-service offerings as well as secure connectivity and remote work. "We see a tremendous opportunity to help our customers drive digital transformations as they continue to adapt to operate in a new world.”

Revenue by segment: Intelligent Edge, $684M (down 12%); Compute, $3.4B (flat); High Performance Compute & Mission Critical Systems, $649M (up 3%); Storage, $1.1B (down 10%); Advisory & Professional Services, $226M (down 7%); Financial Services, $811M (down 9%).

Annualized revenue run-rate is $528M, up 11% Y/Y.

Gross profit rose 8% sequentially to $2.1B; gross margin fell to 30.4% from 33.9% on a non-GAAP basis.

Operating profit more than doubled sequentially to $12M on a GAAP basis (up 33% to $484M non-GAAP).

Free cash flow was $924M, up from a year-ago $648M.

For Q4, it sees non-GAAP EPS of $0.32-$0.36 (above consensus for $0.31). For the full-year, it's forecasting EPS of $1.30-$1.34 (above estimates for $1.21).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

