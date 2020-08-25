Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) expects fiscal Q4 deliveries and average price per unit to rise from Q3 levels as strength in signed contracts continues into August, helped by low interest rates and continued undersupply of homes.

TOL gains 2.7% in after-hours trading.

Sees Q4 deliveries of 2,400-2,550 homes, up from home building deliveries of 2,022 in fiscal Q3.

Sees average price of $815K-$835K vs. $805K in fiscal Q3.

Sees Q4 adjusted home sales gross margin of 21.5%, down from 21.9% in Q3.

Net signed contracts for the quarter ended July 31, 2020 were $2.21B and 2,833 units vs. $1.87B and 2,241 units in the year-ago quarter; marks the company's highest Q3 ever in both units and dollars.

Backlog at quarter-end was $6.09B and 7,239 units vs. $5.84B and 6,839 units in fiscal Q3 2019.

Q3 cancellation rate was 8.0% vs. 6.5% a year ago.

Q3 average price per unit of $805K declined from $881.1K in Q3 2019.

Q3 EPS of 90 cents beats the consensus estimate of 67 cents and falls from $1.00 in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 total consolidated revenue of $1.65B beats the average analyst estimate of $1.52B and declined from $1.77B a year ago.

Conference call on Aug. 26 at 11:00 AM ET.

Previously: Toll Brothers EPS beats by $0.21, beats on revenue (Aug. 25)