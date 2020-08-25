SEC charges Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) and its former CFO, Howard Hideshima, with prematurely recognizing revenue and understating expenses over a period of at least three years.

Employees were pushed to maximize end-of-quarter revenue, yet failed to devise and maintain sufficient internal accounting controls to accurately record revenue.

Order against Hideshima says he was on notice of these practices, yet failed to properly address them. additionally, he approved filings with the Commission that contained materially misstated financial statements.

Pursuant to the clawback provision, CEO, Charles Liang, while not charged with misconduct, is required to reimburse the company $2.1M in stock profits that he received while the accounting errors occured.

Press Release