AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) amends its exchange offer to specify the number of shares it will accept for each of the three series of preferred stock subject to the offer.It's also revising the proration methodology accordingly.

The total number of shares preferred stock for which the exchange offer is being made and the total number of shares of common stock to be issued are unchanged.

Will offer to exchange up 250,470 shares of 8.25% series A cumulative redeemable preferred stock up to 556,600 of 8.00% series B cumulative redeemable preferred stock, and up to 556,600 of 8.00% series C fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable preferred stock; all par value $0.01 per share.

Exchange consideration for each series of preferred stock will be five newly issued shares of common stock per preferred.

Consideration offered under the offer will remain limited to 6,818,350 newly issued shares of common stock; expiration date remains 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 11, 2020.

Previously: AG Mortgage to exchange up to 6.8M new shares for preferred stock (Aug. 14)