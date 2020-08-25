GM using salaried employees to fill vacancies at Missouri truck plant
Aug. 25, 2020
- General Motors (NYSE:GM) says it is using salaried staff for assembly line work at its Wentzville, Mo., truck plant to cope with high absenteeism and strong demand for the popular mid-sized Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon pickup trucks made at the factory.
- An uptick of COVID-19 infections in the community near St. Louis is exacerbating absenteeism as the factory tries to replenish inventories of pickups, the company says.
- The United Auto Workers, which represents 3,800 hourly employees at the Wentzville plant, is not pleased, arguing the move violates GM's labor contract requiring assembly line jobs be filled only by union members.
- GM says it has no choice if it is to rebuild inventory of the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon mid-size pickups made at Wentzville.
- Mott Capital Management today published a favorable analysis of GM at Seeking Alpha, anticipating a sharp rebound in revenues over the next two years along with strong earnings growth.