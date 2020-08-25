Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) shares slip 2.3% AH after the soft Q3 forecast put pressure on the Q2 beats on the top and bottom lines.

Subscription plan revenue was up 27 Y/Y and 5% Q/Q to $841M. Maintenance plan sales fell 51% Y/Y and 18% Q/Q to $51M.

Total billings dropped 12% to $787M.

Deferred revenue increased 28% to $2.88B, unbilled deferred revenue dropped $95M to $469M.

Remaining performance obligations and current RPO were up 19% and 15%, respectively.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 29%, up 5 percentage points on the year.

Cash flow from operations totaled $91M with FCF of $64M.

For Q3, Autodesk expects $930-945M in revenue and $0.91-0.97 EPS. Consensus estimates expect $940.3M in revenue and $0.95 EPS.

The FY21 forecast has $4.07-4.17B in billings (down 0.5-3%), revenue of $3.715-3.765B (up 13.5-15%; consensus: +14%), and $3.72-3.90 EPS (consensus: $3.79).

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.

Previously: Autodesk EPS beats by $0.08, beats on revenue (Aug. 25 2020)