Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) is up 4.64% postmarket after beating on top and bottom lines with its Q2 earnings, featuring double-digit revenue gains and a narrower loss.

Revenues rose 11% to $41.4M; subscription and services revenue was 93% of the total, with 12% growth in combined Ooma Business and Ooma Residential.

GAAP loss meanwhile narrowed to $0.4M from a year-ago loss of $5M; Non-GAAP income swung to a gain of $3.1M from a prior-year loss of $0.9M.

EBITDA was $3.7M vs. -$0.5M a year ago.

For Q3, it's guiding to revenue of $41M-$41.8M (above an expected $40.8M), and EPS of $0.07-$0.09 (vs. consensus for $0.03). For the full year, it's forecasting revenue of $163M-$164.5M (vs. consensus for $163.1M), and EPS of $0.34-$0.40 (above consensus for $0.26).

Conference call at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release