Freddie Mac's (OTCQB:FMCC) total mortgage portfolio increased at an annualized rate of 20.0% in July to $2.48T.

Single-family refinance-loan purchase and guarantee volume was $77.7B in July, representing 72% of total single-family mortgage portfolio purchases and issuances.

Aggregate unpaid principal balance of its mortgage-related investment portfolio declined by ~$794M in July; Freddie mortgage-related securities and other mortgage-related guarantees increased at an annualized rate of 23.3% in July.

Single-family delinquency rate increased to 3.12% in July from 2.48% in June; multifamily delinquency rate fell to 0.09% in July vs. 0.10% in June.

