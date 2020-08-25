U.S. crude supply fell 4.5M barrels last week, API says
Aug. 25, 2020 5:10 PM ETCrude Oil Futures (CL1:COM), USOCOM, USO, CL1:COMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 4.52M barrels of oil for the week ending Aug. 21.
- Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 6.39M barrels, distillate inventories show a build of 2.26M barrels and Cushing inventories show a draw of 646K barrels.
- Data to be released tomorrow from the Energy Information Administration is expected to show crude inventories fell by 4.3M barrels last week, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.
- October WTI (CL1:COM) recently traded electronically at $43.36/bbl after settling today at $43.35/bbl.
- USO +0.1% after-hours.