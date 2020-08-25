Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) shares 7.8% AH after the Q2 gross margin misses estimates with 69.8% versus the 70.4% estimate.

Second quarter top and bottom line results beat estimates. Total revenue was up 2% Y/Y to $403.7M with Subscription services sales up 37% to $131.4M.

Operating cash flow was $50.7M with $25.7M in FCF.

Deferred revenue was up 3% sequentially and 19% on the year to $724.8M.

Remaining performance obligations were up 5% Q/Q and 24% Y/Y to $956.4M.

The company again refrains to provide formal guidance due to the pandemic-related macro uncertainties.

Informal outlook: "Pure's current view of fiscal Q3 outcomes, which should not be viewed as guidance, is that total revenue will be approximately flat sequentially. In Q3, we expect recurring revenue and sales of our Evergreen and unified subscription services will continue to show strong growth. The company continues to exercise solid operating discipline throughout the organization and estimates that operating margin during Q3 will be slightly below break even, near negative 2%."

