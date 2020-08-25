CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL) says lenders under its 2019 credit agreement intend "to continue good faith negotiations" with the company regarding a consensual restructuring of its balance sheet, according to an SEC filing.

CBL gains 1.2% in after-hours trading.

The REIT received on Aug. 19 a notice of default from the credit agreement's administrative agent, which asserted that the company's failure to pay demand interest and its entry into a restructuring support agreement dated Aug. 18 constituted events of default under the credit agreement.

CBL says it disagrees with the assertions made by the administrative agent.

If the agent attempts to seek to exercise remedies based on the disputed defaults, CBL plans to seek "an immediate stay of any such action in a court."

